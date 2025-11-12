Egypt - Under the patronage of Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Ericsson and the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance Egypt’s information and communications technology (ICT) and digital services sectors.

Aligned with the Digital Egypt Strategy for Offshoring Industry 2022–2026, the partnership focuses on enhancing ICT technologies, expanding engineering and R&D capabilities, and creating new opportunities for youth employment. The agreement also includes joint initiatives in digital skills development, job fairs, and academic collaborations to support students and graduates entering the tech workforce.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, stated that the agreement with Ericsson forms part of a wider initiative involving 55 global and local companies expanding their investments in Egypt’s offshoring sector. He emphasized that Egypt’s skilled talent pool, advanced digital infrastructure, and strategic geographic location make it a trusted global partner, enabling companies to deliver world-class digital services from Egypt to the world.

Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, noted that the MoU with Ericsson—alongside others signed during the Global Offshoring Summit—underscores global technology leaders’ confidence in Egypt’s vision and capabilities. “Egypt has evolved from being a service destination into a strategic global partner in delivering high-value digital services,” he said.

Kevin Murphy, President of Ericsson North Middle East, affirmed that the collaboration strengthens Ericsson’s long-standing partnership with Egypt and reflects its commitment to fostering innovation, developing local talent, and accelerating 5G deployment and digital transformation in alignment with Egypt Vision 2030.

