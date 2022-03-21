UAE - Gisec Global 2022, the largest and most influential cybersecurity exhibition and conference in the region, will take place from March 21-23 at Dubai World Trade Centre

Shaping national and international cybersecurity strategies, the UAE Cyber Security Council will host the UAE’s first live National Bug Bounty ethical hacking programme

Gisec Global 2022, the region’s largest and most influential cybersecurity event, opens on March 21st and will host government leaders, the world’s top cybersecurity companies and international experts, who will collaborate to curate regional cybersecurity agendas.

Featuring more than 300 exhibitors and attracting 10,000 industry professionals, business leaders and changemakers from more than 70 countries, Gisec Global will take place from March 21-23 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The three-day event will provide the biggest, most comprehensive cybersecurity platform in the region and, with an expanded conference lineup, will feature more than 200 high-calibre speakers including national cybersecurity leaders, tech pioneers, policymakers, researchers, and intelligence heads.

The UAE Cyber Security Council will host the annual Global Cybersecurity Congress aimed at unifying efforts on local, national, and global cross-sector levels. The Congress will help shape national security and defence strategies to combat evolving threats, while also providing a multitude of training workshops for industry professionals.

Dr Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, head of Cyber Security, UAE Government, said the UAE Cyber Security Council is proud to host the Global Cybersecurity Congress and to support the Middle East and North Africa’s leading cybersecurity event — Gisec GLOBAL 2022.

“We look forward to driving meaningful dialogue around technology, innovation and cybersecurity practices, with the aim of increasing international collaboration and information sharing in order to strengthen the region’s cybersecurity posture,” he said.

This year’s three-day event is split across five stages and will feature a Government Stage hosted by the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), as well as new content tracks focusing on healthcare, telecoms, critical infrastructure, and finance.

“We look forward this year to our participation at GISEC GLOBAL 2022 as the official cybersecurity partner to showcase the Center’s most recent initiatives, in line with the visionary objectives set by our leaders in making Dubai the safest city in cyberspace and a step in our journey to safeguard future solutions and support the technological progress and smart transformation of Dubai, as well as mapping the Center’s achievements on a global scale in cybersecurity,” Yousef Hamad Al Shaibani, director-general of Dubai Electronic Security Centre, said.

In support of the UAE Cybersecurity Council National Bug Bounty Programme, over 100 international ethical hackers will take part in the Gisec Bug Bounty initiative, where they will be tasked with hacking, identifying, and fixing certain software flaws in a number of different scenarios and mainframes — including electric cars, mobile phones, and drones.

In partnership with Gisec and Dubai World Trade Centre, Yogosha is organising the event’s live-hacking activations, and the company is excited to see how hundreds of ethical hackers can come together to put their skills to the test.

“We are thrilled that Yogosha is participating in the super-connector cyber show of the year, Gisec Global,” said Yassir Kazar, Yogosha CEO and co-founder.

“Our cybersecurity experts will showcase how to eradicate vulnerabilities by showing the companies the power of our CrowdSourced Security Testing Platform. The first live Bug Bounty hacking event in the UAE will gather hackers from all over the world to test the security of critical and sensitive entities, and we aim to help shape the best in class community of ethical hackers and prepare the next generation of cyber experts.”

Among numerous country pavilions, the show is also set to host industry leaders, such as Microsoft, Huawei, and Spire Solutions, as well as newcomers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Security, Honeywell, Checkpoint, and many more.

