Qatar - Global cloud communications firm Infobip supports Qatar’s digital transformation with a locally hosted platform, leveraging Microsoft Azure Cloud infrastructure, according to a press release.

This strategic move aims to empower Qatari businesses with advanced communication solutions designed to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations, while complying with Qatar’s framework on cloud licencing and data residency.

This further supports Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to foster a knowledge-based economy, further driving the need for innovative communication solutions.

The company already operates in MENA through offices in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Turkey, and others.

Country Manager of Infobip Qatar, Aida Durmić, said: "We are thrilled to further establish our presence in Qatar with locally hosted platform, a market that is rapidly embracing new technologies. Our local office in Doha positions us to better serve Qatari businesses with tailored communication solutions that meet their unique needs. In doing so, Infobip demonstrates its commitment to supporting Qatar's digital transformation journey and contributing to the region's economic growth. Our team is excited to collaborate with local partners and contribute to the growth of Qatar's digital ecosystem.”

Infobip offers a generative AI-powered conversational platform and omnichannel communication services, including WhatsApp, SMS, email, voice, and chat apps, all tailored to meet the specific needs of local businesses.

The company has established a local team of experts in Qatar, dedicated to ensuring seamless best-practice consultation and end-to-end project delivery for clients.

Infobip’s locally hosted platform enables to host and process the data within the country, in line with local data security standards.

Through its operations in Qatar, Infobip ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, allowing businesses to leverage its services with confidence.

As such, Infobip has established direct connectivity with all telecommunications operators in Qatar, ensuring full message coverage across the country.

By fostering local partnerships and driving digital transformation, Infobip aims to significantly impact Qatar’s technology landscape.

Run on Microsoft Azure, Infobip's locally hosted platform demonstrates the company's commitment to adhering to local regulations and ensuring data protection.

Through this collaboration, Infobip remains fully compliant with regulatory requirements, allowing businesses in Qatar to access its product offering. Additionally, Infobip makes all of its solutions available to customers in Qatar over Azure Marketplace.

Source: Mubasher

