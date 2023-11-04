ABU DHABI - International Holding Company (ADX:IHC), the global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, has announced today the transfer of four of its key ‘green businesses’ to Sirius International Holding, an IHC subsidiary, leveraging disruptive technologies to engineer ‘sustainability solutions’ that combat climate change, and with a dedication to driving digital transformation through investments.

Sirius will harness industrial and technological solutions for de-carbonisation, methane capture and reduction, clean energy efficiency, and water recovery and efficiency, as a catalyst to positive change and diminishing environmental impact.

The ownership transfer will include Green Energy Investment Holding RSC LTD, Green Enterprise Investment Holding RSC LTD, Green Vitality LTD and IHC 80% ownership of Rebound Limited. The transaction represents the completion of an expected milestone, as part of International Holding Company plans of growing Sirius International Holding into one of its key subsidiaries, along with the other 8 listed subsidiaries listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Stock Exchange.

Syed Basar Shueb, Chief Executive Officer of IHC, said, “The transfer of these four entities sharpens our focus on future growth and further enables disciplined asset allocation, aligning with our strategic plan to foster the expansion of Sirius International Holding.”

Sirius’ comprehensive approach encompasses a transformative journey into a digitally interconnected world, empowering Governments, businesses and communities to excel through groundbreaking technological innovations.