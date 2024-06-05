Riyadh – Huawei Cloud has recently launched its GaussDB database solution in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

GaussDB provides developed features and high performance to help organisations fully embrace digital transformation and business optimisation in the AI-driven era.

It also addresses these pain points, offering a more intelligent, efficient, and powerful way to handle the massive data demands of modern business.

Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, said: "With the launch of GaussDB, organisations across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East now have access to a world-class database solution to accelerate digital transformation while ensuring the highest levels of data availability, reliability, performance, and security."

GaussDB delivers high availability with city-level remote disaster recovery from over 1,000 km with zero RPO (recovery point objective), ensuring mission-critical applications stay up and running.

It provides industry-leading performance, handling up to 1.5 million transactions per minute (tpmC) on a single node and 15 million tpmC with a 32-node cluster, querying billions of records in seconds.

Additionally, GaussDB can easily scale out to more than 1,000 nodes in minutes to handle the most demanding high-concurrency and complex query workloads.

It is worth highlighting that Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region secures a wide range of advanced and sustainable cloud services and industry solutions across different sectors.

In 2023, Huawei Cloud rolled out its services in Riyadh in line with data regulations in the Kingdom.

