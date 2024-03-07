Global technology brand HONOR announces its first regional launch of its flagship phone Magic6 Pro in Riyadh on Wednesday at LEAP 2024. Ray Guo, CMO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd., delivered a keynote speech on the mainstage of one of the world’s foremost technology events to introduce the smartphone with platform-level AI empowered human-centric experiences. Guo highlighted HONOR’s confidence in the future prospects of Saudi Arabia market and commitment to high quality local development.



“HONOR is proud to share our prospects for the future of AI on smart devices at LEAP and unveil how AI can create a more tailored and intuitive user experience that put us on the path to a new intelligent world that serves everyone.” said Ray Guo, CMO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd. “Following LEAP 2024’s theme of ‘Into New Worlds’, we wish to illuminate the next frontier of platform-level smart AI powered by human-centric intent-based AI and cross OS collaboration.”



HONOR has accelerated its business expansion in the Kingdom, reaching key milestones through the introduction of innovative products and enhanced services, particularly within the past year. In November 2023, HONOR opened its first Experience Store of Middle East; In January 2024, the establishment of the Saudi National Warehouse underscored the brand's dedication to optimizing logistics for efficient product availability; Subsequently, in February, HONOR launched its Official Online Store, promising a more convenient delivery of quality products; This month, HONOR will unveil the HONOR Jeddah Exclusive Service Center, the first in Middle East, designed to provide even better service to local consumers. “These milestones reflect our strong commitment to delivering our best products and services to consumers in Saudi Arabia,” noted Guo in his keynote.



Discover the Magic of AI with HONOR Magic6 Pro



HONOR recently launched its newest OS system, MagicOS 8.0, on the HONOR Magic6 Pro, its latest flagship smartphone with fully integrated platform-level AI and the industry’s first intent-based user interface (IUI) launching to consumers in Saudi Arabia this month. Standout features include Magic Portal, an intent-based shortcut recommendation feature that lets users seamlessly switch and access services between apps and devices with a single swipe, and MagicLM, HONOR’s proprietary on-device large language model with seven billion parameters, working within MagicOS to improve understanding of user intention on a platform level to improve user experience. Its newest system is compatible with HONOR Notes and Parallel spaces, as well as 100 major apps globally.



The HONOR Magic6 Pro’s upgraded Falcon Camera System also leverages AI to empower users to capture fast movements with intricate detail. Thanks to an upgraded AI capture algorithm, the HONOR AI Motion Sensing Capture predicts and captures decisive moments in ultra-high definition effortlessly.



Upgraded All-scenario AI Advancements in Human-Device Interaction



2024 will bring a wave of AI breakthroughs that see technology companies leveraging AI to meet consumer needs in innovative new ways. HONOR has led this wave by bringing AI to MagicOS and introducing the industry’s first platform level intent-based UI (IUI), incorporating a new kernel to create a new UI. Collaborating with global industry leaders, HONOR established an interconnected ecosystem empowered by AI to link devices from smartphones to PCs, providing users with a cross-device, cross-application, and cross-ecosystem experience.



Powerful Performance Driven by Cross Industry Innovation



The HONOR Magic6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, bringing a 30% improvement in CPU performance and a 25% increase GPU performance to the new devices. Thanks to the Qualcomm® AI Engine, the AI features on the HONOR Magic6 Pro are supported with exceptional fluency and stability, achieving a remarkable 98% improvement as compared to previous models.



Recognizing the growing importance of battery life for users who rely on their devices for prolonged usage, HONOR is bringing the all-new HONOR Second-generation Silicon-carbon Battery with HONOR E1, a battery management chipset for energy efficiency enhancement, to the HONOR Magic6 Pro. The 5600 mAh[1] demonstrates exceptional low-temperature performance, users can play the YouTube video for 81 minutes[2] at -20°C with just 10% battery level remaining. In addition, with its 80W HONOR Wired SuperCharge and 66W HONOR Wireless SuperCharge[3], users can charge up the HONOR Magic6 Pro to 100% in only 40 minutes[4], enabling the busiest users to swiftly charge their devices on the move.



Establishing the excellence of the HONOR Magic6 Pro’s advanced battery technology, the device received a distinguished 1st place in DXOMARK global battery ranking with a top score of 157. Also, with the first five DXOMARK labels awarded in 2024, the HONOR Magic6 Pro represents outstanding camera, audio, display, battery and selfie capabilities.



Unmatched Display with HONOR NanoCrystal Shield



Featuring the industry’s most drop-resistant screen glass to date, the HONOR Magic6 Pro races ahead with improvements in display drop resistance. Verified by SGS’s Five Star Overall Glass Drop Resistance Ability certification in multiple scenarios, the display employs advanced materials with a 50% improvement in crystal density, which enhances its shock absorption capabilities by up to 10 times compared to regular glass[5].



Pricing and Availability



The HONOR Magic6 Pro will be available for pre-order in Saudi Arabia from March 21, 2024, and can be purchased through Jarir bookstore, eXtra, STC, HiHonor, and other shops. It will officially be available for purchase starting at 3999 SAR from March 28, 2024, in Black and Epi Green.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).