Honeywell has launched a new centre in Jubail, Saudi Arabia to provide localised cybersecurity services for critical industrial sectors in the kingdom.

The centre was announced at IKTVA Forum and Exhibition in Dhahran.

The Honeywell Himaya Center, located in the company’s Jubail office, underscores the alignment of Honeywell’s portfolio to three compelling megatrends including automation. It is designed to strengthen industrial cybersecurity capabilities in the kingdom by offering more robust Operational Technology (OT) security solutions to address today’s evolving threats, while helping businesses maintain regulatory compliance, the company said.

The centre will provide in-country Managed Security Services (MSS) to key sectors including energy, manufacturing and utilities. This includes Honeywell’s flagship Cyber Insight and Cyber Watch software solutions, which help businesses maintain continuous compliance with the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) OT Cybersecurity Controls (OTCC) regulations, and aim to support the use of automation and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technologies.

“The launch of the Honeywell Himaya Center is a testament to our dedication to supporting Saudi Arabia’s localization and industrial transformation objectives, and the ambitious vision set forth by the IKTVA program,” said Abdullah Al-Juffali, President, Honeywell Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. “The new center will bring critical local cybersecurity capabilities to the Kingdom, and support the growth of a resilient and self-reliant industrial ecosystem.”

Saudi Arabia's cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $3.6 billion today to $10.5 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by digital transformation, rising cyber threats, and initiatives like Vision 2030. The increasing reliance on cloud technologies and focus on data protection are fueling demand for advanced security solutions across key industries.

“Industrial automation and AI are pivotal in driving operational efficiency and business resilience across critical industries,” said George Bou Mitri, President, Honeywell Industrial Automation for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Central Asia. “The target of the Honeywell Himaya Center is to provide unparalleled support to businesses, helping them navigate the complexities of industrial cybersecurity and leverage the benefits of advanced automation technologies.”

Honeywell is at the global forefront of driving the future of OT cybersecurity by enabling secure, compliant and resilient operations across the industrial sector. The launch of the Honeywell Himaya Center is a significant step toward supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation and strengthening its position as a key player in the global cybersecurity market.

Honeywell has been present in Saudi Arabia for over 70 years, delivering cutting-edge solutions and actively contributing to the government’s vision to advance technology adoption and advance sustainability efforts. Honeywell runs training programs to help transform Saudi Arabia into a knowledge-based economy, equipping Saudi nationals with essential technical skills in various sectors including energy, automation, and aviation, the company said.

