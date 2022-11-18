RIYADH — Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced on Thursday the official launch of ‘Nusuk,’ the national platform for Hajj and Umrah. He said that the platform at present offers more than 121 various services to benefit over 30 million people.



He made the remarks while addressing the "Digital Government Forum 2022" with the theme of “Towards a Promising Digital Horizon,” organized by the Digital Government Authority.



Al-Rabiah said that the platform currently offers more than 121 various services to facilitate procedures for the arrival of pilgrims from all over the world, with easier and simplified procedures. “This is aimed at providing excellent services to pilgrims and enriching the experience for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and visitors so as to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs,” he said.



The minister noted that the Nusuk platform provides 75 services to the business sector and about 45 services to the individual sector. “The platform aims to provide its services to more than 30 million people, in cooperation with more than 10,000 entities in the business sector, and linkage and integration with 25 government agencies,” he said.



Al-Rabiah emphasized that one of the main factors in enriching the experience of the guests of God is the digital experience. “The Nusuk platform, which is an integrated system of services, comes under the umbrella of the pilgrims’ service program, one of the Vision 2030 programs, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and the Saudi Tourism Authority.



According to the minister, the platform aims to introduce the pilgrims to all phases of performing Umrah, as well as to introduce them to the historical areas and religious sites in Makkah and Madinah. “The Nusuk is a reliable platform to provide integrated services with full transparency in one site to facilitate planning for the journey of faith, and to introduce health services, regulations and procedures, and guidance for the pilgrims from all over the world,” he said.



It is noteworthy that the first edition of the forum aims to highlight the achievements of digital government and review its success stories locally and internationally. It also aims to enable the eminent figures of the digital society to meet, communicate, and exchange experiences, build partnerships and share experiences, discuss challenges and best modern technical practices, review future directions for digital governments, and discuss investment opportunities. in the digital sector in the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).