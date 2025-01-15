Cairo: GoDaddy offered a wide suite of AI-powered tools designed to streamline e-commerce, enhance marketing strategies, and boost visibility in a competitive market.

The digital tools aim to drive e-commerce growth and marketing success for Egyptian businesses, according to a press release.

GoDaddy’s E-Store allows businesses to set up an e-commerce website with localised payment options, multi-currency support, and a user-friendly design.

This enables businesses to cater to diverse audiences and meet their customers' needs throughout the year, particularly during busy festive periods.

Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy, commented: "GoDaddy’s easy-to-use e-commerce store tool allows businesses to easy create an online storefront for their business and localise their offerings to reach their customers in their preferred language and currency."

