Digital technology has facilitated many tasks in our daily work. It has reduced the need for people, especially the elderly, to go out to complete tasks that could be done using smart electronic devices. Working from or at home reduces traffic congestion and accidents. It also provides new opportunities for some groups to work from home, especially those who work in certain jobs, helping them increase their monthly income. It also allows some unemployed and retired people to engage in professions and activities that earn them some money. This helps reduce poverty in the world.

Scientific literature confirms that digital technology is a major factor influencing how work is done and the nature of work within organizations. It has many key positive effects, including increased operational efficiency, by automating routine tasks and reducing human error. It also facilitates and enables communication between individuals and teams, enhancing collaboration and accelerating decision-making. Advanced technological digitization also helps us better understand the market and behavior, which aids in making informed decisions. It also encourages innovation and the development of new products and services that meet changing customer needs.

One of the effects of digitization on workers is that it leads to a change in the nature of jobs. Using technology requires new skills, which forces employees to learn advanced technological skills. However, it also increases pressure on individuals and organizations, as reliance on it can lead to increased competition and pressure on employees to achieve better results in a shorter time.

Conversely, technological digitization raises concerns for some, as it leads to the dismissal of some employees due to their lack of familiarity with these technologies. However, digitization also creates new job opportunities in new technological and professional fields.

The impact of digitization is significant on layoffs, as automation and artificial intelligence replace some traditional jobs, which may lead to layoffs. We see companies sometimes redeploying their employees

and training them to improve their skills, which helps mitigate the impact of layoffs.

The Sultanate of Oman benefits from technological digitization in several important ways, enhancing its economic and social development. Some of the key benefits include improved efficiency and productivity in various sectors such as industry, education, health, and government services. In economic development, digitization opens new doors for investment in sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, and telecommunications, contributing to the strengthening of the national economy.

Through digitization, citizens and residents can access a wide range of government services faster and easier, such as electronic payments, permits, licenses, and other transactions. It supports innovation and facilitating access to new markets and offering technological tools to support startups, besides contribute to improving transparency in government operations by tracking procedures and reports electronically, making them easy to access and review. Digitization helps improve the quality of education by providing online learning platforms, interactive tools, and expanding the use of modern technologies in classrooms.

By improving resource utilization and reducing waste, digitization can contribute to achieving environmental sustainability goals, such as rationalizing energy consumption and reducing environmental impacts. In conclusion, the effects of technological digitization are complex and intertwine with business and employee performance. It can boost productivity and innovation, but it also requires significant adaptation by individuals and organizations to capitalize on the opportunities and mitigate the risks associated with change. Overall, technological digitization is a pivotal tool for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in the Sultanate of Oman.

