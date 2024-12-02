Egypt - Geidea, a leading provider of digital payment solutions in the Middle East, is now preparing to launch its innovative SoftPos service in Egypt, underscoring its commitment to driving financial inclusion and continuing to cement its position as a FinTech pioneer with a strong network of thousands of merchants and a robust presence in the UAE.

The upcoming launch of SoftPos in Egypt follows a successful two-year rollout in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Since its launch in Saudi Arabia, Geidea has revolutionised the payment landscape by becoming the first company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to introduce SoftPos solutions.

This technology enables merchants to accept payments via smartphones, eliminating the need for traditional point-of-sale (POS) devices.

SoftPos, which meets MPOC and CPOC standards, allows businesses of all sizes to process secure contactless payments directly from smartphones, significantly improving payment efficiency and accessibility.

Geidea’s SoftPos service quickly gained traction in Saudi Arabia, building a robust network of thousands of merchants across the kingdom.

The service’s success in Saudi Arabia and the UAE has paved the way for its upcoming launch in Egypt, where the company aims to empower merchants with advanced payment solutions that enhance business operations and provide consumers with more convenient ways to pay.

Geidea’s SoftPos solution is part of the company’s broader strategy to introduce innovative payment technologies that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

With a focus on security, the company ensures that all transactions are processed in compliance with the highest international standards for data protection and financial transaction safety.

This aligns with Geidea’s mission to provide a seamless, secure, and future-proof payment experience for merchants and consumers.

As a key player in the Middle East’s digital payments sector, Geidea said it has become a market leader in Saudi Arabia and is poised for further growth in regional markets such as Egypt and the UAE.

