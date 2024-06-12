FEDS Drone Powered Solutions, a leader in drone technology and aerial data solutions, has tied up with Swiss-based Flybotix to revolutionise industrial inspections across the Gulf countries.

This exclusive partnership will focus on all industries within the Gulf region, providing advanced drone solutions designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and data accuracy in confined space inspections.

The partnership comes in tandem with the launch of the ASIO X into the Gulf, Flybotix' latest generation drone. The ASIO X technology and advanced post-processing analytics software have been engineered for confined space inspections. Its orientable LiDAR technology which provides 3D mapping of your inspection area, while the integrated post-processing AI analytics software transforms raw data into actionable insights, streamlining the inspection process and enhancing operational efficiency.

Confined space inspection industry

The confined space inspection industry in the Gulf region has seen significant growth in recent years. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for inspection drones is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2025, with the Middle East being one of the fastest-growing regions.

The demand for confined space inspections, particularly in oil and gas, construction, and infrastructure sectors, is driven by the need for enhanced safety and efficiency. In the UAE alone, the use of drone technology in industrial inspections has increased by 35% over the past two years.

Samir Bouabdallah, CEO of Flybotix, commented on the partnership: "I am thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with FEDS, bringing ASIO X to the Middle East for the first time.”

Rabih Bou Rached, CEO & Founder of FEDS, added: “The driving force behind this partnership is FEDS' commitment to a future-forward approach. Recognising the growing demand for indoor confined space inspections in the Middle East, we identified Flybotix as a perfect fit to meet market needs.”

