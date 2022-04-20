Abu Dhabi – First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has collaborated with IBM Consulting to enhance the bank’s digital services and transformation plans.

Upon the agreement, IBM will provide the bank’s clients with hybrid cloud and application modernisation to enhance their digital banking experience, according to a press release on Tuesday.

IBM’s experts will also team up with FAB to develop new products and digital banking services to meet the clients’ needs.

Acting Group Chief Technology Officer at FAB, Srinivasan Sampath, commented: "IBM has been essential in our services’ delivery for the past years, and this agreement maintains our relationship to allow us to continue innovating and transforming the way we interact with our customers.”

It is worth noting that last March, FAB’s shareholders agreed to raise its capital to AED 11.04 billion from AED 10.92 billion.

