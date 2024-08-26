Swedish telecommunications firm Ericsson has partnered with e& Egypt to boost the information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure in Egypt and regionally, according to a press release.

This partnership covers the integration of high-performing 20-port antennas from Ericsson Antenna System (EAS) into e& Egypt’s network, supporting high-order site sharing for all operators in the country on e& Egypt’s infrastructure.

This would enhance structures for the expected launch of 5G services and develop a robust ecosystem for future telecommunications projects.

“Our new partnership with Ericsson will enable us to open new opportunities for consumers and businesses in the country through expanding 4G capabilities and preparing for 5G,” Hossam Abdelkader, Networks Director at e& Egypt, stated.

“By harnessing the power of high-performance antennas, we are not just optimizing networks; we are laying the groundwork for a seamless transition to 5G and beyond,” Salman Ateeque, Head of Network Solutions for Global Customer Unit e&, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries and Pakistan at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, commented.

