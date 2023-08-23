Egypt - The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has said that Internet users increased by about 1.4 million in May 2023.

According to the report of the Ministry of Communications, the total number of Internet users in Egypt reached about 85.8 million in May, compared to 84.4 million users in April.

The number of subscribers to mobile Internet services increased from 70.7 million in April to 71.9 million subscribers in May, a growth of 1.2 million subscribers.

The report of the Ministry of Communications indicated an increase in the number of terrestrial Internet users, by about 90,000 new subscribers, as the number of fixed Internet users increased from 11.37 million subscribers in April to 11.46 million subscribers in May.

The number of Internet subscribers through USB modems increased by about 30,000 new subscribers during May compared to April, as the number of subscribers increased from 2.33 million subscribers in April to reach 2.36 million subscribers in May.

On the other hand, the mobile market added about 190,000 new subscribers during the month of May, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

According to the report, the number of mobile service subscribers increased by 0.18% during May compared to April, bringing the number of subscribers to 103.1 million subscribers, compared to 102.9 million subscribers in April.

On an annual basis, the mobile market witnessed a growth of 6.6% in the number of subscribers during last May compared to the same period last year, as the number of subscribers increased from 96.68 million subscribers in May 2022 to 103.09 million subscribers in May 2023.

On the other hand, the report of the Ministry of Communications showed a growth in the number of landline users by 2.6% in May.

The number of landline phone users increased from 12.21 million users in April 2023 to about 12.53 million users in May, which means the entry of about 320,000 new users of landline services.

On an annual basis, the number of landline users increased by 6.64%, as the number of users increased from 11.75 million users in May 2022 to 12.53 million users in May 2023.

