Egypt’s mobile companies recorded about 130,000 new voice service subscribers during April, according to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

According to the Ministry’s report, the number of mobile service subscribers increased from 102.77 million in March to 102.9 million subscribers in April.

The report monitored an increase in the number of Internet users by about 700,000 new customers during April. The total number of Internet users in April was about 84.4 million users, compared to 83.7 million users in March.

The number of ADSL users recorded a slight growth of 0.46% to 11.37 million in April, compared to 11.32 million users in March.

According to the report, the number of mobile internet users grew by 1.26% during April compared to March, as the number of users increased from 69.86 million users in March to reach 70.74 million users in April.

On the other hand, the report showed a decline in the number of Internet users using USB modems during the month of April, by 7.3%, as the number of users declined from 2.52 million users in March to reach 2.33 million users in April.

In terms of landline users, the report showed an increase in the number of users by about 530 thousand users during the month of April compared to March, recording a growth rate of 4.5%.

The number of landline users increased from 11.68 million users in March to 12.21 million users in April.

