Egypt - Meska AI convened industry leaders, investors, and startups at the “Meska Spark Vol.2” conference on Friday at the Creativa Innovation Hub, urging the creation of a sustainable collaborative ecosystem to advance AI in Egypt.

Co-founders Nabil Khalifa and Omar El Monayar emphasized the need for enterprise-ready solutions and broader stakeholder alignment to achieve long-term impact. The event featured panels on building AI entrepreneurs, investment criteria, and corporate AI adoption, drawing speakers from major players including Valu, Huawei Cloud, and Wuzzuf.

A key highlight of the conference was the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between Meska AI and PTS Holdings. The partnership aims to support entrepreneurs through investment opportunities via PTS’s network—which includes entities like WE and Alpac—and grants Meska graduates access to the PTS Venture Studio for operational support and strategic mentoring.

The event concluded with industry-led recommendations prioritizing clear business models and real customer value over technological novelty. The gathering also featured startup pitch rounds and matchmaking sessions supported by Huawei Cloud to foster direct collaboration between startups and technical mentors.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

