Egyptian mobile network operators launched the Wi-Fi calling service to foster the state’s telecom market, according to an official statement.

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) signed the agreement with Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, e& Egypt, and Orange.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said the launch aims to enhance communications services and secure new features.

Talaat added that 3,000 mobile towers were established in 2024, in line with the state’s plan to ensure high-efficiency coverage throughout Egypt.

Wi-Fi calling allows users to make high-quality voice calls with clear sound in places with poor network coverage, such as towers and commercial buildings.

The new service is operated with the same pricing plan subscribed to by the user with telecom companies without incurring additional fees.

On December 5th, 2024, the NTRA officially launched the eSIM technology in Egypt to allow users to switch between mobile operators without the need for a physical SIM card.

