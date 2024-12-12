Egypt - Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, emphasized the pivotal role of technology in driving sustainable development during his speech at the “5G and Beyond” Forum.

He stressed that the global technological transformation reinforces the necessity of advanced technologies, particularly 5G, which is not only a significant leap in communications but also crucial for building smart cities focused on environmental sustainability, resource efficiency, and digital inclusion.

The forum, held on 10 and 11 December at the National Telecommunications Institute (NTI) in Smart Village, was organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in partnership with NTI. Ghada Labib, the Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Institutional Development, delivered Talaat’s speech on his behalf, as the event aimed to explore the potential of 5G in shaping sustainable and resilient urban environments.

Talaat outlined Egypt’s commitment to modernizing the country’s communications infrastructure, pointing to the recent licensing of 5G services to the four mobile providers. These services, set to launch soon, are expected to transform various sectors, including healthcare, distance learning, industrial development, and cybersecurity, while advancing the nation’s digital transformation efforts.

The government is also progressing with the development of smart and sustainable cities, including the New Administrative Capital, which stands as a model for Egypt’s smart urban future, leveraging state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and fiber-optic networks. Talaat noted that over EGP 150bn has been invested since 2018 to enhance the nation’s digital infrastructure, including the widespread expansion of fiber-optic networks.

The forum serves as a platform to discuss how 5G technology can enhance urban services like smart grids and intelligent transportation systems, as well as increase accessibility and inclusivity in city development. It draws about 400 industry experts and leaders from over 30 global telecom companies, such as Dell Technologies, VOIS, Vodafone, Etisalat Misr, Nokia, Huawei, Fortinet, and Ericsson.

In his address, Ahmed Khattab, Director of NTI, highlighted the institute’s role as a leader in education, research, and technological innovation. Established as a center of excellence over 40 years ago, NTI is a key arm of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, focused on advancing Egypt’s telecom capabilities and preparing skilled professionals through cutting-edge training programs.

Khattab expressed enthusiasm for the forum’s role in fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing between the ITU, NTI, and global experts. He emphasized the importance of 5G in building smarter cities and more efficient urban environments.

As the world increasingly relies on the power of 5G and emerging mobile technologies, the forum underscored how these advancements can enhance urban living, providing citizens with better services, improved connectivity, and greater sustainability.

