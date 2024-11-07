The Engineering for Petroleum and Process Industries (Enppi) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US-based Honeywell to explore cooperation opportunities in the field of carbon and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction, as per a statement.

The MoU also covers leveraging Honeywell’s advanced technologies in this field, in addition to organizing workshops and training programs.

This is along with exchanging technical expertise and promoting competitiveness for both firms.

