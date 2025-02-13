EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced the launch of Powertech, a new company focused on the development and production of high-performance aero engines and complete propulsion systems.

With a clear ambition to compete in the global propulsion market, Powertech will deliver reliable, purpose-built engines for civil aerospace and defence applications.

Established to meet the growing global demand for propulsion systems, Powertech is driven by the rapid expansion of aerospace and autonomous platforms across multiple sectors. In addition to addressing international market needs, Powertech will strengthen EDGE’s portfolio by creating cross-complementary synergies, supporting the performance of EDGE’s UAVs and autonomous systems while offering flexible solutions for both local and global markets, a statement said.

Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, commented: “The launch of Powertech represents a strategic move to enter the global propulsion market while enhancing EDGE’s capabilities across aerospace and autonomous systems. By developing tailored, application-specific solutions, we are strengthening our market position and creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration. This approach also underscores our ambition to build a robust and sustainable manufacturing ecosystem in the UAE.”

The addition of Powertech to EDGE Group’s portfolio marks a significant step toward building an integrated ecosystem for autonomous platforms and other aircraft. The new entity will play a key role in supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy while opening opportunities in local and international markets, it said. -TradeArabia News Service

