EDGE entity TRUST, a leading provider of advanced equipment, technologies, and services for national security and defence forces, today announced that it is partnering with Leonardo DRS, a leading provider of advanced defence solutions, to fortify the UAE’s defence capabilities.

The partners will work together on the development, production, and long-term support for defence solutions tailored to the UAE Armed Forces.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. Jasem Al Zaabi, Vice President of Business Development – EDGE, and Joe Rahbany, Vice President of Business Development in Middle East, Leonardo DRS.

The signing of the MoU was attended by Dr. Abdulmunem Alshehhi, Chief Operations Officer – TRUST; Bill Guyan, SVP of Business Development and President of International Business, Leonardo DRS; Dennis Crumley – SVP and General Manager, Leonardo DRS Land Electronics; and Cameron Dadgar – Business Development Executive, Air Combat at Leonardo DRS, at a ceremony held during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, running at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 17th to 21st February.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two entities are mandated to collaborate in the procurement and systems integration of cutting-edge technologies with a focus on situational awareness systems for vehicle integration. The collaboration has been designed to support the growing operational requirements of the UAE Armed Forces and to ensure the self-sufficiency of the national defence sector through establishing advanced and reliable defence systems.

This initiative aligns with the country’s vision of enhancing local defence capabilities and fostering partnerships that bring advanced technologies to the region.

TRUST International Group and Leonardo DRS are committed to supporting the UAE’s defence sector by encouraging innovation and developing localised solutions to meet the rapidly changing defence and national security landscape.

Speaking on the synergy, Dr. Jasem Al Zaabi said, “This partnership represents a significant step in our commitment to providing the UAE Armed Forces with state-of-the-art defence systems. Partnering with Leonardo DRS, further strengthens our confidence in our ability to deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the UAE Armed Forces.”

“Leonardo DRS is proud to partner with TRUST International Group to support the UAE’s defence modernisation efforts,” said Joe Rahbany. “Our shared expertise and commitment to excellence will ensure that we deliver world-class solutions to the UAE Armed Forces, strengthening their operational readiness and technological edge.”