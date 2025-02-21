ABU DHABI - EDGE entity KATIM, which specialises in developing innovative and ultra-secure communications and data protection solutions, today announced a collaboration with e& UAE, the telecommunication arm of e&, to strengthen the security of resilient critical communication technologies.

The partners signed the agreement at IDEX 2025, highlighting their shared commitment to advancing secure and resilient communication technologies.

As part of the agreement, the two entities will collaborate on the continued development and integration of the KATIM X3M Ultra-Secure Smartphone, the deployment of KATIM Gateways for enhanced data protection, and the implementation of the KATIM Secure App, X4, to provide an additional layer of encrypted communication capabilities.

Didier Pagnoux, CEO of KATIM, said, “As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the need for secure and resilient communication solutions has never been greater. Our collaboration with e& UAE enables us to push the boundaries of cybersecurity and provide next-generation encryption technologies that ensure absolute data integrity for all.”

Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government and VVIP Relations Officer at e& UAE, said, “Partnering with KATIM allows us to further reinforce our secure communications portfolio, ensuring that our clients have access to the most sophisticated and reliable protection against emerging cyber threats.”