Riyadh – Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company signed a contract worth SAR 11.47 million with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for 2.5 years starting from 3 December 2023.

The contract covers the provision of disaster recovery services through a cloud platform, according to a bourse disclosure.

Edarat Communication explained that the solution is delivered in three stages: business impact analysis, implementation, and monitoring.

The company expects the contract to have a positive impact on its financial statements during 2023 and 2024.

In April 2023, Edarat Communication received the green light from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to increase its capital by 100% through bonus shares.

