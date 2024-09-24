E7 Group, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has signed a partnership agreement with global technology company SAP and NTT DATA Business Solutions to execute a key pillar of its digital transformation strategy.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in E7's Transformational Growth Strategy unveiled in Q1 2024, which outlined targeted growth initiatives across E7's business segments, complemented by clear operational efficiency and digitalization efforts.

SAP’s leading solutions will improve operational efficiencies, including real-time information gathering across E7’s business segments, alongside automating and centralising key processes, increasing resilience and future-proof computing capabilities across key functions.

As a result, E7 will benefit from a more streamlined system with improved visibility, automation, control, and flexibility. The partnership with SAP supports E7's ambition to extend its global footprint and explore further growth opportunities by enhancing its digital capabilities and boosting competitiveness.

Enterprise digital transformation is a key priority for E7 Group to unlock value and increase agility throughout its operations whilst enhancing customer and employee experience. E7 will consolidate operations by using the SAP S4/HANA ERP software alongside the use of RISE, SAP’s AI enabled cloud platform. The implementation process will be led by NTT DATA Business Solutions, SAP's international partner.

Ali Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of E7 Group, said, “Our partnership with SAP and NTT DATA Business Solutions represents a key milestone in our strategy execution journey. By consolidating our operations under a unified ERP solution, the platform is now in place for E7 to fulfil its bold growth aspirations through enhancing our customer and employee experience and driving significant internal operational efficiencies. Further, the partnership with SAP and E7’s implementation of one of the most proficient ERP systems available, fully aligns with our strategy to drive innovation and impactful growth in our industry.”