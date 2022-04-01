CommerceUp, a start-up service provider of cloud-based e-commerce platform, has officially debuted in the Mena region to offer a next-generation end-to-end unified technology solution to its growing online business sector.

The company’s presence in the region signals the start of its heightened efforts to redefine e-Commerce 2.0 by offering state-of-the-art software, services and infrastructure. Its solutions designed to allow businesses to rapidly and efficiently scale online, thus enabling them to bring their 100 per cent attention to their core products, brand and customers.

CommerceUp’s entry to the market comes at a time when the growth outlook on the region’s e-commerce industry remains upbeat. According to Digital Marketing Researches & Reports[1],the value of the regional market rose from $18.6 billion in 2016 to $41.5 billion in 2020.

Piyush Pathak, Founder & CEO, CommerceUp, said: “We launched CommerceUp to address the unique technology needs of medium and large enterprises in the region. As a cloud-based, flexible and adaptable e-commerce platform, we understand the pain points being experienced by many brands today when scaling their businesses, dealing with costly plugins and being dependent on multiple companies.

“We want to deliver a solution to these problems. CommerceUp is the right partner for businesses. We not only provide consultation and guidance, but we also implement and execute the whole process.”

With its technology, CommerceUp guarantees support for the three pillars of e-commerce, which are online storefront, post-checkout operations and customers and sales growth. It offers a single platform that is integrated with key tools that do away with plugin dependency. On its cost-effective platform, companies can build their websites, social media accounts and mobile applications without the need to form an in-house technical team, thus ensuring significant cost savings.

The company’s quick-to-launch technology is integrated as well with powerful features that allow marketing and promotion, easy management of inventory, customers and orders and access to third-party service providers such as payment and logistics partners.

“Many brands fail as they are not able to connect with the right technology partner. They have a mountain of things to think about— from product design and branding to marketing to sales to legal and HR issues. We are solving this gap by providing a fast and efficient way of going online and selling products online,” Pathak added.

“They can execute processes and achieve results efficiently by effectively running their business in one place rather than opening10 different dashboards. Our commitment is to support businesses who are facing growth challenges due to current market e-commerce platform limitations.”

The platform is best suited for businesses such as fashion and clothing, beauty and makeup, jewellery and ornaments, grocery and daily kitchen items, electronic appliances, perfume and fragrances, sports and exercise equipment, and online marketplace, among others.

CommerceUp is the first e-commerce platform to successfully combine the simplicity of use, speed to market, affordability of software as a service (Saas), and the flexibility of bespoke solutions. The company has already partnered with clients based in India and Dubai.

