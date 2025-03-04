Aduna, a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, has welcomed the addition of global technology group e& as an equity partner.

The new partnership was announced today (March 3) by e& Group CEO Hatem Dowidar during his keynote address on the main event stage at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona.

This will provide e& with the opportunity to include its network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) across its operations in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Central and Eastern Europe to Aduna’s rapidly expanding global platform.

With telecom operations across 20 countries, the addition of e& will broaden Aduna’s reach in emerging markets and strengthen its vision of accelerating the adoption and innovation of common network APIs by developers on a global scale, Aduna said.

By joining Aduna, e& will enable developers to access and utilise standardised network features that enhance quality of service, fraud prevention and improved security, and monetisation.

Harrison Lung, Group Chief Strategy Officer, e&, says: “We are delighted to join Aduna as an equity partner in this new industry-changing ecosystem that will empower developers and enterprises to connect, innovate, and scale by tapping into platformization as the next growth engine. We’re looking forward to exploring this new business model with Ericsson and global telecom operators to unlock additional growth opportunities for e& as a technology group – and our enterprise customers, accelerating digital transformation across industries in all e&’s markets.”

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna, says: “Aduna welcomes e& as an equity partner and valued member of our global networks API ecosystem. The large geographical spread and strong market presence that e& has across 20 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, is a very welcome addition to the Aduna platform. This will offer valuable insights and unlock innovation opportunities for our ecosystem as we advance Aduna toward becoming a truly global and unmatched network API platform and ecosystem.”

Aduna will provide network APIs to a broad ecosystem of developer platforms, including hyperscalers, communications platform as a service providers, system integrators, and independent software vendors, based on Camara APIs (the open-source project by the GSMA and Linux Foundation).

The growing Aduna ecosystem already includes some of the world’s leading telecoms operators, including América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, Vodafone and Ericsson.

Aduna was launched in September 2024 to simplify global access to network APIs. The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. – TradeArabia News Service

