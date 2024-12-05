E& Egypt has officially launched the eSIM service in Egypt, according to an emailed press release.

The service is now available at all of the company’s branches nationwide.

The eSIM is a major advancement in the telecommunications industry, as it eliminates the need for traditional removable SIM cards.

The newly introduced technology provides a smoother and more flexible experience for users, as well as offers innovative solutions to prevent SIM cards from being damaged or lost.

This launch is part of the company's ambitious strategy to transform from a traditional telecom provider into a full technology services group.

The eSIM service can be activated easily by scanning a QR code. Customers can check their device settings or contact customer service for assistance before visiting a branch to purchase the service and receive the QR code.

It is worth noting that the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) has officially launched the eSIM technology in Egypt, following the completion of necessary technical tests by the country’s four mobile operators.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).