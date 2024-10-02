DUBAI: Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and the UAE Ministry of Economy today announced the launch of the Dubai Intellectual Property Hub (DIPH), the UAE’s first centralised intellectual property (IP) and intangible assets (IA) hub aimed at empowering innovators, artists, entrepreneurs, researchers, academics, and startups.

The platform was announced during the “IP2024: Glimpse on the Future of IP” event at the Museum of the Future, where a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the UAE Ministry of Economy and DFF. The signing took place in the presence of Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the Ministry of Economy, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of Economy’s feature for registering IA will be integrated into the Dubai Intellectual Property Hub.

Reinforcing Dubai’s position as a centre for technology, the new platform will benefit a wide range of entrepreneurs, innovators, startups, artists, creatives, innovators, researchers and academics working in fields such as creative design, sustainability, health, education and the legal sector.

Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri highlighted the UAE’s unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures innovation, stimulates the development of ideas, and supports the growth of creative businesses. The nation has successfully built a comprehensive legislative and institutional framework, further bolstered by integrated services designed to protect intellectual property rights across all sectors, in alignment with international best practices. These endeavours are pivotal in realising the aspirations of the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which seeks to position the UAE as a global leader in the new economy and among the top 10 destinations worldwide for talent and creativity over the next decade.

Al Marri added, that the launch of the Dubai IP Hub, in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation, marks a crucial advancement in fortifying intellectual property protections for the creative industries, both in Dubai and across the UAE. This strategic initiative equips entrepreneurs, authors, creatives, and researchers with the necessary tools and resources to secure and formalise their innovations, thereby reinforcing the nation's economy, which is increasingly driven by creativity and innovation.

Khalfan Belhoul said: “The collaboration with the Ministry of Economy in developing this platform is part of ongoing efforts to advance the UAE’s legislative framework, strengthen the readiness of all economic sectors, and create a robust R&D ecosystem. By providing vital tools for businesses to thrive, we aim to support their growth and expansion within the UAE, the region, and on a global scale.”

Belhoul added: “The launch of Dubai IP Hub seeks to create a comprehensive and reliable resource for entrepreneurs, offering seamless access to essential information, resources, guidance, and cost details related to intellectual property registration. We remain committed to working with key stakeholders across government, legislative, academic, and entrepreneurial sectors to cement Dubai and the UAE’s position as global leaders in creativity and innovation.”

Focusing on four main pillars, DIPH will provide guidelines for registering all types of intellectual property through a seamless digital experience. It will offer a comprehensive and trusted source of information as well as guidance on IP protection and commercial exploitation by providing tools and resources to develop IP strategies.

One of the hub’s main features is a seamless digital interface that centralises all relevant information, tools, guidelines and resources in a single, easily accessible place.