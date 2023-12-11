Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) has introduced the eco-friendly free Tourist SIM to cater to the communication needs of world travellers.

It offers various benefits including 1GB free data for 24 hours, 5G network availability, and unlimited data plans with the option to make international calls.

The Tourist SIM also promises a seamless activation experience and is fully recyclable and environment-friendly, making it a unique solution for world travellers. With reliable connectivity offered by this Tourist SIM, travellers can easily stay connected, share their experiences, and communicate with loved ones in real-time.

Sustainable connectivity

Karim Benkirane. Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: "We are excited to introduce our eco-friendly free Tourist SIM, along with our commitment to sustainable connectivity. Our goal is to provide travellers with a seamless and uninterrupted connection, allowing them to fully engage in their journey and amplify their experiences with the global community. With our advanced 5G network and state-of-the-art infrastructure, we are confident that customers will enjoy unparalleled connectivity and outstanding value while helping them explore the world sustainably."

By leveraging its robust network and infrastructure, du ensures that tourists visiting the UAE can stay connected, stream content, and stay informed about the latest developments without any disruptions. This commitment to reliable connectivity is not only convenient for tourists, but it also promotes sustainable travel practices.

With du's seamless connectivity, tourists can access information, navigate their surroundings, and engage in virtual experiences in a more sustainable and eco-friendly way.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).