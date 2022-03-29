DP World, a world leader in global supply chain solutions, has announced the launch of its wholesale e-commerce platform DUBUY.com in Tanzania.

The online marketplace will give Tanzanian businesses better access to international markets. It will also provide a more secure and reliable supply chain, through DP World’s worldwide ports and logistics network.

The new platform enables Tanzanian businesses to buy wholesale products across a variety of categories both domestically and abroad. DUBUY.com offers users a unique combination of advanced technology and DP World physical infrastructure – which includes the Port of Berbera in Somaliland – to solve several key challenges facing the growth of e-commerce in Africa.

This includes reliable fulfilment, secure financial transactions, and safe movement of goods.

Expansion of DUBUY.com

This latest expansion of DUBUY.com follows launches in Kenya and Rwanda last year, which created an online business community of more than 1,500 active merchants.

The move into Tanzania demonstrates DUBUY.com’s commitment to creating a strategic trading gateway into East Africa by working in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking on the launch, Mahmood Al Bastaki, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Trade World said: “Dubuy.com presents an opportunity for homegrown businesses to transform into international enterprises by providing access to new markets in Africa, the Middle East and the rest of the world. We are thrilled to continue our expansion into East Africa with our launch in Tanzania, a key strategic market given its rapidly growing economy and under-served e-commerce marketplace. It is our hope that access to these new digital tools will enable local businesses to prosper.”

Adapting to the changing market

Paul Koyi, President of Tanzania Chambers of Commerce, said: “Tanzania’s Development Vision for 2025 is to have a strong, diversified, resilient and competitive economy, one which is easily and confidently able to adapt to the changing market and technological conditions of the regional and global economy. We know that exciting opportunities such as those provided by our strategic partnerships with DP World and DUBUY.com will help us drive this vision forward.

“Further, it will allow us to increase our country’s trading connectivity, build an easy access market for Tanzanian entrepreneurs, and help us secure long-term, sustainable growth. With our local expertise, and DP World’s global footprint and influence, we have a bright and prosperous future as part of a global market ahead of us."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).