Riyadh: The Saudi Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) announced in a news release yesterday that it has granted the license to provide specialized wireless telecommunication services to Aramco Digital.



According to the release, the license enables the company to provide specialized services and wireless applications tailored to various sectors such as manufacturing, oil and natural gas, petrochemicals, transportation, tourism, logistics, business, and others that would enable the sectors to adopt smart applications, automate operations, and enable internet of things (IoT) applications to connect, monitor, and control, positioning Saudi Arabia as a leader in specialized communication services.



The license was presented by CST Governor Dr. Mohammed Altamimi to Saudi Aramco chief executive Eng. Amin H. Nasser during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference.



It will create an enabling environment that supports the adoption of emerging technologies for specialized wireless networks, promote investments in digital infrastructure, and accelerate digital transformation in crucial sectors in the Kingdom.



CST announced on June 6 that the board of director approved Aramco Digital's qualification to obtain the Specialized Wireless Network Provision License.