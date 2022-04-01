MANAMA: Bin Hindi Solutions (BHS), a division of Bin Hind Informatics, has launched its new identity at the Gulf Construction Expo 2022 at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The company showcased a wide range of tailor-made and cutting-edge products and solutions that target the needs of diversified industries.

The solution line up covering visual display, audio video, ELV and security, ICT and customised applications, was very well attended by both, overseas as well as clients from Bahrain.

Gulf Construction Expo (formerly called gulfBID expo) ‘Building for the future’ as its theme and remains the definitive showcase for the construction and building materials sector.

This international expo for construction machinery, building material and construction vehicles — provided the construction sector in the GCC with a professional platform for networking, investment and the exchange of ideas and information.

Bin Hindi Solutions works with brands such as Samsung, Barco, Wavetec, Hikvision and Suprema offering various turn-key solutions to enterprise clients.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).