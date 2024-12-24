Beyon, a global technology group, has announced that it has renewed its sustainability agreement with telecom major Ericsson to expand the group's joint sustainability initiatives and circular economy practices for building energy-efficient networks in Bahrain.

The duo also announced the successful outcomes of their sustainability collaboration, signed in early 2024, for accelerating the journey to a Net Zero future for both companies and managing Waste from Electronic and Electrical Equipment (WEEE).

Key achievements during the year include the initiation of ‘Ericsson Product Take-Back Programme’, which addresses the issue of e-waste and enables recycling of end-of-life electronic and electrical equipment in a responsible and sustainable way.

Additionally, the implementation of this MoU has so far resulted in a 30 percent energy reduction on Batelco’s network by the deployment of the Ericsson 5G Radio Access Network product.

Furthermore, the collaboration also focused on knowledge sharing, with monthly sessions involving global experts discussing climate action, circularity, and the collective efforts required to achieve Net Zero goals.

On the deal, Beyon Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa said: "Our partnership with Ericsson demonstrates the substantial progress that can be made through focused sustainability initiatives. The outcomes reflect our commitment to energy efficiency and our goal to reduce our environmental footprint through innovative technologies and circular economy practices."

"Ultimately, these efforts fall in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision to achieving its sustainable development goals of 2030," he stated after signing the agreement with Nicolas Blixell, the Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

On the deal, Blixell said: "The results of our collaboration with Beyon highlight the role of technologies in achieving sustainability goals. By leveraging our expertise and technologies, we have been able to deliver measurable energy savings and support Beyon in their journey towards Net Zero."

Ericsson and Beyon share a longstanding relationship, through its telecom arm Batelco, with this sustainability collaboration marking another milestone in their efforts to enhance network efficiency and environmental performance across Beyon’s operations, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).