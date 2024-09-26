ABU DHABI - Bayanat, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, and Vay, the provider of automotive-grade teledriving (remote driving) technology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance teledriving technology solutions with geospatial data and AI.

This partnership enables Bayanat to unlock and expand jointly with Vay the teledriving technology into the Middle East, Africa, and select Asia Pacific countries. Additionally, the partnership will see the launch of a joint R&D arm dedicated to the development and expansion of next generation, safe autonomous technology.

The partnership will also leverage Bayanat’s operational infrastructure, data and AI capabilities, and Vay’s teledriving expertise to drive advancements in autonomous vehicles globally, and address the growing demand for advanced modes of mobility.

Bayanat’s smart mobility solutions are powered by its AI-enabled platform, GIQ, which integrates data from space and ground assets to assist with decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency.

Vay's technology allows professionally trained teledrivers to remotely drive vehicles to the customer's pick-up location. Once the car arrives, the user takes manual control and drives as in any regular vehicle.

After the journey is complete, the user simply ends the rental in the app without worrying about searching for parking space, as a teledriver handles parking or drives the car to the next customer. This system offers a sustainable, door-to-door mobility service at half the cost of traditional ride-hailing.

Bayanat’s AI insights, informed by geospatial data, will improve the remote experience for Vay’s trained teledrivers.

Vay is the first and still the only company in Europe to operate on public roads without a safety driver. In January 2024, Vay launched its commercial teledriving service in Las Vegas, positioning itself as a pioneer in teledriven cars.

Committed to creating safer, more sustainable, and livable cities, Vay’s teledriving technology optimises the use of its electric fleet, potentially leading to fewer cars on the road.

Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director, Bayanat, said, "Bayanat, soon to be Space42, remains committed to fostering key partnerships that advance disruptive industries such as teledriving and advanced mobility.Our collaboration with Vay will allow us to tackle teledriving challenges and set the pace of innovation in the industry. By combining our AI-powered smart mobility solutions with Vay’s cutting-edge teledriving technology, we aim to deliver advanced, scalable mobility solutions that enhance transportation efficiency and foster safer, more sustainable urban mobility experiences.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Bayanat to develop what we believe is a crucial element of autonomous vehicles - specifically, 'remote-operated, assisted autonomy',” said Thomas von der Ohe, Vay co-founder and CEO. “Teledriving has a profound ability to increase cost-effectiveness for fleet operations. Coupled with Bayanat’s AI-powered platform, we can further advance the implementation of teledriving beyond the current use cases and improve the overall experience for teledrivers, users, and partners”.