Manama - Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company (BCFC) has signed a strategic partnership with key technology partners Codebase Technologies and Atyaf eSolutions to accelerate its digital transformation, focusing on the infrastructural devel-opment of their mobile and web customer channels.

As companies focus on digitisation to enhance their market offering, BCFC aims to reinforce its market leadership by introducing enhanced digital customer journeys and innovative experiences to the market.

Through this partnership, Codebase Technologies will support Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company in introducing customer-centric offerings by implementing digital customer onboarding, eKYC, instant credit card issuance, and instant personal finance propositions.

Leveraging the Digibanc fintech and digital banking platform, the global open banking API solutions provider Codebase Technologies will deploy multiple market-ready components on top of BCFC’s existing core system. Integrating these components will accelerate BCFC’s capability to provide innovative financial solutions at speed and scale.

Atyaf eSolutions, Codebase Technologies’ channel partner in Bahrain, has been the bridge between the two companies. Atyaf eSolutions will provide AWS Cloud Services and their own infrastructure-managed services to Bahrain Commercial Facilities, on which the Digibanc platform will run. The digital project will help BCFC fast-track their digital-first agenda, increase its speed of innovation, grow market share, enhance cost-efficiency, as well as improve customer acquisition and retention by leveraging digital channels.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulla Bukhowa, chief executive of BCFC, said: “Partnering with Codebase Technologies and Atyaf eSolutions is a tremendous opportunity for the company. We are experiencing a period of rapid digital transformation, globally and regionally, and through this partnership we will be able to improve our market offering and our speed of innovation to reflect the changing needs of customers.”

Codebase Technologies Mena managing director Tamer Al Mauge said: “BCFC has been an integral player in Bahrain’s market, and we are proud to be part of the next phase of their journey towards digitalisation.”

Ubaydli Ubaydli, chairman of Atyaf eSolutions, added: “We look forward to collectively helping Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company better position their digital offerings and grow their market share.”

