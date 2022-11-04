Bahrain's leading telecom services operator has announced the launch of its renovated News Centre on its website which includes contents in various fields that is categorized into sections such as news, articles and opinion pieces in addition to technology tips.

Unveiling the new-look News Centre at an event held in Batelco’s Lounge at Bahrain International Circuit, its Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa said: "We are delighted to launch the completely renovated Batelco News Centre for local media members first, as we appreciate their great support towards the National companies and their interest in the local news and developments."

Shaikh Bader, while praising the strong relationship Batelco enjoys with the local media and the prominent role they play in highlighting the company’s news and achievements, invited its members to visit the page regularly to view the latest telecom and technology news.

"We were also pleased to receive valuable feedback from the media that we will work on when continuously developing the page," he stated.

Batelco’s Head of Corporate Communications Dina Jamal gave a presentation outlining the redesigned page, and showcased the new sections designed to expand the range of content available on the site, which includes articles on various topics in addition to press releases.

The renovated News Centre includes content created by the company's team members in various fields and is categorized into sections that includes news, articles and opinion pieces in addition to technology tips, he explained.

The News Centre aims to make diverse and enriching news content available to all relevant stakeholders, especially media partners, who can utilise it to create content for their news channels. The refurbished page design is in line with global trends and best practices by international companies, he added.

