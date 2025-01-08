Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) on Wednesday approved changes to the wholesale services BNET provides to internet service providers to support consumer and business fibre broadband services.

This decision will allow the speed of fibre broadband services to more than double at no additional cost to consumers.

"Broadband connectivity is essential for fostering inclusive participation in the digital economy. Whether through 5G or fibre networks, it is imperative that consumers have access to high-quality services at competitive prices. The TRA believes that these changes to BNET's services will contribute to Bahrain’s vision of being one of the best-connected nations globally, while maintaining internationally competitive pricing," said a TRA statement.

In an era where the internet is integral to daily life, supporting everything from information access and entertainment to commerce and business, Bahrain stands out as one of the most advanced communications markets globally. With nationwide 5G coverage and widespread fibre broadband availability, consumers in Bahrain can select the broadband services that best meet their needs, it said.

Philip Marnick, General Director of TRA, commented on the development: "To ensure the prices we pay are globally competitive, we benchmark prices not just against our neighbours in the GCC, but also against other advanced competitive markets. We already have competitive mobile prices, and these changes we have approved will help ensure the prices we pay for fibre broadband services remain globally competitive.

"In approving the changes, we have also ensured that all telecommunications operators can continue to invest in their networks and services to ensure we always remain one of the best-connected countries in the world," he said.

The TRA remains committed to fostering a robust and competitive telecommunications environment that benefits consumers, supports economic growth, and positions Bahrain as a leader in digital connectivity, the statement added. -

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).