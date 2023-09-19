Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, has announced that Abdul Latif Jameel, a nearly 80-year-old internationally diversified business, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to power its digital transformation and drive innovation across its core sectors—mobility, energy, health, and financial services.

Abdul Latif Jameel is building a companywide analytics, machine learning, and generative artificial intelligence (generative AI) program, powered by AWS, to rapidly develop and introduce new applications across a wide range of industries.

Abdul Latif Jameel will use AWS services such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and AWS Lake Formation to ingest, catalog, and secure financial data, making it available to all of its business units to help drive customer enhancements and process improvements.

Abdul Latif Jameel will also use Amazon Bedrock, a service that makes foundational models available via an API, to develop generative AI applications that will help car manufacturers offer digital showroom experiences for customers and enhance in-car experiences, while reducing development costs.

As part of its focus on environmental responsibility, Abdul Latif Jameel is making progress on its decarbonisation goals by migrating its on-premises information technology (IT) workloads to AWS, further reducing its carbon footprint.

“Abdul Latif Jameel is undergoing a digital transformation that will help advance a long-term sustainable future,” said Mo Chaara, chief information and digital officer at Abdul Latif Jameel. “Digitally transforming its most essential business systems and processes on AWS will enable Abdul Latif Jameel to place the customer at the center of its strategy, which will increase synergies, optimise costs, and drive product innovation.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Abdul Latif Jameel, a company dedicated to continuous improvement and positive change, to drive innovation that will help build a greener future,” said Yasser Hassan, AWS managing director of commercial sector for Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT). “By collaborating with Abdul Latif Jameel on its cloud-first strategy and advancing the use of renewable energy, we can drive significant progress toward our shared goals of reducing carbon emissions and creating a more digital and sustainable future.”--OGN.

