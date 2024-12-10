RIYADH — Apple has announced plans to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia, starting with the launch of the Apple Store online in summer 2025, offering customers access to Apple’s full range of products and services in Arabic for the first time.



By 2026, the company plans to open its first flagship Apple Store locations in the Kingdom, including an iconic store at the historic Diriyah UNESCO World Heritage site.



“We’re excited to be expanding here in Saudi Arabia with the launch of the Apple Store online next year, and the first of several flagship Apple Store locations starting in 2026,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.



“Our teams are looking forward to deepening our connections with customers and helping people across the country explore their passions, build their businesses, and take their ideas to the next level.”



Apple’s retail expansion aligns with its broader efforts to support the Kingdom’s digital economy.



The company’s investments include the Apple Developer Academy in Riyadh, established in partnership with Tuwaiq Academy and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.



Since opening in 2021, the all-women academy has trained nearly 2,000 coders, designers, and entrepreneurs, with many graduates publishing apps on the App Store for local and global markets.



This summer, Apple hosted Saudi Arabia’s first coed Apple Foundation Program, introducing students to coding and app development fundamentals.



The next cohort is scheduled for spring 2025, underscoring Apple’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.



The Saudi developer community continues to thrive, with earnings for developers in the Kingdom increasing by over 1,750 percent since 2019. Apple’s investments have also supported job creation and innovation across various sectors.



Over the past five years, Apple has spent more than SR10 billion with Saudi companies and introduced technologies like Apple Pay and Express Mode to enhance convenience for commuters and businesses.

