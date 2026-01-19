South African businesses that rely on moving goods are bracing for a year of rapid transformation in logistics. From AI-powered networks to climate-driven disruptions, companies that plan for resilience and sustainability will gain a competitive edge in 2026.

Artificial intelligence, automation, and predictive routing are no longer back-office efficiency tools—they’re central to logistics strategy. These technologies improve visibility, optimise resources, and enable faster decision-making when conditions change.

Nelson Teixeira, managing director of operations for Sub-Saharan Africa at FedEx, explains: “AI is giving us earlier warning signs of disruption and a clearer line-of-sight into network performance. It helps organisations respond faster and gives businesses more reliable information to plan around. Companies that align their inventory cycles and customer commitments to these predictive insights will operate with far more agility."

Geopolitical shifts reshape supply chains

Global instability continues to influence sourcing decisions, routing, and costs. Companies are increasingly diversifying suppliers and relying on regional hubs to reduce risk.

“We are seeing more companies build flexibility into their supply chains by developing alternative routes and sourcing options,” says Teixeira. “A resilient regional network can absorb shocks when international routes are disrupted, which is becoming essential in today’s trading environment.”

This trend is particularly relevant for South African businesses moving goods across multiple borders.

Extreme weather increases operational complexity

Recent weather patterns are putting delivery reliability under pressure. South Africa experienced one of the wettest Octobers on record, with some regions receiving double or triple their average rainfall.

“Extreme weather is no longer a rare event,” notes Teixeira. “It is something every business has to factor into its operations. The more adaptable your logistics routes are, and the faster your provider can redirect shipments, the more resilient your operations will be.”

Severe storms and heat-related infrastructure strain are forcing companies to rethink route planning and contingency measures.

Sustainability moves to the forefront

Customers are increasingly expecting greener delivery options, prompting logistics providers to invest in fuel-efficient fleets, alternative energy solutions, and carbon tracking.

Teixeira highlights FedEx’s initiatives: "Our goal at FedEx is to transform our entire global pickup and delivery fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles by 2040.

"Customers want to understand the environmental impact of their shipments, and many are building sustainability metrics into procurement decisions. The FedEx Sustainability Insights Tool, for example, allows customers to access estimated CO2 equivalent emissions data for their shipments."

Sustainability is now a key component of competitiveness, influencing partnerships and regulatory compliance.

Opportunities for early adopters

While the pressures are significant, Teixeira stresses that 2026 offers opportunities for proactive companies:

“Logistics has become a strategic function rather than a back-end cost. By planning proactively, reviewing risks regularly, and collaborating closely with logistics partners, businesses can improve reliability and strengthen their competitive position in 2026.”

