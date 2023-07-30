The number of ADSL internet subscribers in Egypt rose by 10.7% year on year (YoY) in June 2022 to 10.5 million, compared to 9.5 million, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced.

The number of mobile internet users increased 14.9% to 68.5 million in June 2022, up from 59.7 million in June 2021.

On the other hand, the number of USB modem users went down 34.5% YoY in June 2022 to 2.1 million from 3.2 million in the same month of the prior year.

Meanwhile, the number of mobile phone lines amounted to 98.30 million in June 2022, down 0.3% from 98.6 million lines during the same month last year.

