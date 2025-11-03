Adnoc and Gecko Robotics have expandedtheir strategic partnership with three new agreements to explore deployingrobotics and artificial intelligence (AI) across Adnoc’s operations andboosting future skills training for UAE Nationals.

Signed at the ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi, the agreements cover a multi-yeartechnology deployment for Adnoc Gas, joint training programs with the AdnocTechnical Academy (ATA), and the rollout of robotics and AI-powered analyticsacross Adnoc’s assets to enhance efficiency, reduce downtime and supportdata-driven maintenance.

AIQ, Adnoc’s joint venture with Presight, signed the first of these agreements– a multi-year partnership with Gecko Robotics to deploy the Cantileveroperating system across Adnoc Gas’ assets, marking AIQ’s entry into robotics.

A separate agreement will see Adnoc andGecko Robotics explore the wider deployment of advanced robotics and AI-poweredanalytics, potential manufacturing of robotic systems in the UAE and thedeployment of AI solutions for Adnoc’s operational requirements.

The third agreement is with Gecko Roboticsand ATA for collaboration on training programs.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s Managing Director and Group Chief ExecutiveOfficer, said: said: “Adnoc is harnessing the power of AI and advancedtechnology to transform the way we work, driving greater efficiency, safety andperformance across our operations. These three agreements mark another stop onour journey to becoming the world’s most AI-enabled energy company as weaccelerate robotics deployment, empower local talent and strengthen the UAE’sposition as a global hub for energy innovation.”

Jake Loosararian, CEO of Gecko Robotics, added: “There is a race to lead the AIand energy moment. And the energy companies that win won't just utilisetechnology, they will become technology companies. There is only one way to winthis race and that's to acquire physical data using robotics and unlockinghuman and machine performance from the AI that data fuels. Few understand thissecret, but one leader seems to see it before the rest, and his name is Dr.Sultan Al Jaber.” -OGN/TradeArabia News Service

