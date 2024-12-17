ADGM, the UAE capital's international financial centre, in collaboration with Hub71, ADIO, Aldar Properties, The Galleria, and Numou announced the launch of an ADGM Mobile App for an All-In-One business and lifestyle experience.

The ADGM mobile app is designed to integrate the work-life experience, further solidifying ADGM's position as a leading destination for business, innovation, and lifestyle, while catering to residents, visitors, and professionals alike.

With the upcoming launch of the app, ADGM businesses will gain access to updates on industry news, events, features, services and essential information, including compliance calendars, commercial licence renewals, professionals ADGM Community chat and more.

The exclusive chat platform will also enable ADGM professionals to connect, collaborate, and unlock new business opportunities within the community.

Salem Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said, “Our partnerships with leading entities will play a key role in shaping a platform that connects our community, fosters collaboration, and drives innovation. The ADGM App reflects our commitment to creating an integrated, digitally enabled ecosystem that supports the growth of businesses, enriches the lives of residents, and enhances the experience for visitors.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub 71, said, “This partnership exemplifies the spirit of innovation and collaboration that Abu Dhabi embodies. The ADGM app underscores our shared commitment to promote Abu Dhabi’s favourable business environment and world-class lifestyle.”

Khalifa Alzaabi, General Manager of Numou, said, "We are excited to collaborate with the ADGM Super App, a platform that showcases innovation and strengthens community connectivity. This partnership perfectly aligns with Numou’s commitment to empowering SMEs by providing seamless access to financial solutions. Together, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem where businesses can flourish and contribute to the continued growth of the ADGM community."

Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Investor Growth Sector at ADIO, said, “ADGM is rapidly emerging as a global epicentre of financial services and business development, and serves as the primary destination for investors in Abu Dhabi. This app will play a pivotal role in fulfilling our mandate to attract and seamlessly integrate investors into the emirate's thriving business ecosystem while providing them with the essential business and lifestyle offerings they need to thrive.”

Set to launch in January 2025, the dynamic platform highlights ADGM's ongoing efforts to foster an innovative and collaborative global financial centre, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the global tech and digital sectors.