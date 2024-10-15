Abu Dhabi-listed AI company Presight has signed an expanded partnership with US-based video surveillance company ISS to use the UAE firm’s technology across North and South America.

Under the expanded partnership signed at the Dubai trade technology show this week, Presight technology will be deployed across the ISS portfolio, which includes contracts with government transport networks CalTrans in California and the New York’s MTA.

ISS will also use Presight AI technologies as it expands in the western hemisphere, a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said.

Presight, which is chaired by Sultan Al Jaber, who is also CEO of state oil company ADNOC and President of the UAE-hosted COP28, will use ISS’s SecurOS (r) video and sensor platforms across its UAE national and international projects.

Presight is also set to develop an AI asset management tool with Abu Dhabi renewables firm Masdar.

Data points from Masdar equipment such as solar panels, inverters and wind turbines will be analysed and evaluated to help the firm identify issues in advance to address failures before they occur, ultimately reducing downtime, Presight said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

