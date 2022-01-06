Saudi Arabias stc pay has launched the Qattah service, an integrated service which will allow customers to easily share and track expenses with multiple people, removing the stress from splitting bills.

Through the application users will be able to equally divide the amount to be collected by specifying a percentage for each person, or by allocating the amount paid by each person separately. This new, convenient, digital way of sharing expenses is in line with the goals of Vision 2030which aims to increase digital financial transactions in the Kingdom to 70 percent by 2030.

The new in-app feature can be found in the list of main services. It allows users to create groups with relatives or friends with the purpose of buying a joint gift or splitting a bill. The Qattah amounts will be automatically processed via the application, providing seamless and contactless transactions in line with the Kingdoms aim of creating a cashless society.

stc pay seeks to build a distinguished mobile digital banking experience for its customers who number more than 7.4 million, by focusing on a customer-centric approach. It aims to transform all financial services into contactless digital services, enabling its customers to complete their financial operations in a convenient, seamless manner. Innovation in digital technologies is at the heart of stc pay, ensuring customers have the smartest and most efficient digital banking services at their fingertips. TradeArabia News Service