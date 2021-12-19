DUBAI- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) has revealed that the value of social responsibility initiatives implemented by various sectors in the emirate surpassed AED3 billion in 2020, touching the lives of more than 98 million people.

The results were announced in an annual report issued by the Department’s charitable work sector, which highlights the social responsibility initiatives of public and private sector entities supervised by IACAD, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and charitable societies and institutions.

The report reveals that a total of 1,267 social responsibility initiatives were implemented in 2020 to provide education and humanitarian relief, raise health awareness, combat disease, empower communities and provide aid to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged communities regardless of their race or religion.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, highlighted that the UAE offers an exemplary model for global humanitarian initiatives that not only support vulnerable segments without discrimination on the basis of race or religion, but also have a positive long-term impact on communities.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to alleviate the suffering of disadvantaged communities across the world and improve their quality of life has inspired entities across all sectors to launch social responsibility initiatives. His Highness also praised the contributions of all entities that have helped give hope to vulnerable groups worldwide.

According to the report, the number of volunteers involved in humanitarian initiatives reached more than 171,000, while 1 million volunteer work hours were registered on the field and online.

MBRGI Social responsibility projects and initiatives implemented by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in 2020 were worth AED1.2 billion, benefiting more than 83 million people. More than 121,000 volunteers participated in carrying out initiatives and projects dedicated to supporting underprivileged communities.

Charitable associations and institutions As per the report, charitable societies and institutions carried out 243 initiatives with a value of more than AED657 million, which impacted the lives of more than six million individuals. These initiatives saw the participation of 727 volunteers who dedicated 50,396 volunteer hours.

Private sector The private sector has also demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility through 740 projects worth more than AED634 million launched in 2020 which touched the lives of more than 3,600 beneficiaries. A total of 107 volunteers devoted 1,151 volunteer hours to support the initiatives.

Government entities Meanwhile, projects and programmes launched by Dubai Government entities contributed to reinforcing social solidarity and cohesion. The total number of social responsibility projects implemented by government entities reached 284, representing a value of more than AED550 million. These projects impacted over 8 million beneficiaries and brought together 48,000 volunteers who dedicated more than one million volunteer hours.

