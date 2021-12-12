By now, you would be familiar with text messages from hospitals and health centres notifying you about Covid test results.

But we bet you haven’t seen one addressed to Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Check it out:

Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to post a screenshot of the test result. “For whoever is concerned,” he posted.

He also posted a hilarious meme as a Story:

The update came a day after he posted images that suggested he was unwell. A temperature reading on a thermometer showed 38.2°C. He also posted an image of water bottles, captioning it: “Rehydration is the best. RestDay.”

The Dubai Crown Prince is very active and popular on social media. He has nearly 13 million followers on his verified Instagram account @Faz3. For his Insta account, he uses the name ‘Fazza’ - as he is popularly known.

He recently created a hilarious buzz on social media as he shared an ‘Only in Dubai’ story posted by a woman.

He also uses his social media accounts to inspire his millions of followers to adopt an active lifestyle. Recently, he posted photos of his participation in the Dubai Run, which saw him join thousands of people on Sheikh Zayed Road.