RIYADH: Saudia has added a second daily flight between Riyadh and London, increasing its total weekly flights between the two cities to 28 and increasing capacity to just over 8,100 seats a week.

The move comes as part of the airline’s strategy to extend its full support to the Kingdom’s efforts to accelerate the growth of its tourism sector and meet the traveling needs of its customers flying to and from the country by expanding the seat capacity on routes to more popular destinations.

To mark the launch of the second daily flight to London, Saudia held a ceremony at its Al-Fursan Lounge in King Khalid International Airport in the presence of the UK’s deputy ambassador to the Kingdom, Anna Walters, and Saudia’s general manager of communications and media affairs, Abdullah Al-Shahrani.

Saudia operates 48 flights a week between Saudi Arabia and the UK, with more than 13,900 seats.

In addition to the 28 flights on the Riyadh–London route, the airline operates 14 flights between Jeddah and London every week with more than 4,000 seats, and six flights between Jeddah and Manchester with a capacity of 1,700 seats.