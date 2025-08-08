King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), managed by Riyadh Airports, has reported record operational performance for July.

The major Saudi airport had welcomed 142,538 passengers on a single day, thus marking its highest daily figure to date.

Overall, KKIA served 3.9 million passengers on 26,000 flights throughout July, setting records for both monthly passenger numbers and flight operations, reported SPA.

These achievements align with the airport's strategic vision as the gateway to the capital, Riyadh, and support the goals of the aviation program in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Notably, the previous single-day passenger record was 131,691 on August 1, 2024, representing an 8% increase this year and confirming the airport's rapid growth in operational traffic.

